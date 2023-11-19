MVP Sports U11 Girls football

Marian Academy, SJTB primary register big wins

Marian Academy and St John the Baptist Primary were two of the big winners in the MVP sports sponsored U11 schools football tournament yesterday.

Played at the Ministry of Education Ground on Carifesta Avenue, there were also wins for West Ruimveldt and Tucville.

See full results below

Game 1 Smiths Memorial 0 vs Tucville Primary 1

Tucville Primary

Goal Scorer

Wolette Griffith 32’

Game 2 F.E Pollard Primary 0 vs Potaro Primary 2

Potaro Primary

Goal Scorers

Alesha Gonsalves 15’

Reniese Jospeh 38’

Game 3 Genesis 0 vs St John Baptist Primary 5

St John Baptist Primary

Goal Scorers

Shemia Hing 4’, 15’, 37’

Neisa Lewis 6’

Jaziah Rodrigues 17’

Game 4 St Aloysius Primary 0 vs West Ruimveldt 4

West Ruimveldt

Goal Scorers

Ariel Farley 4’,5’, 15’

Thea Valentine 40’

Game 5 One Mile Primary 0 vs Marian Academy 5

Marian Academy

Goal Scorers

Skylar De Nobrega 14’, 33’, 38’, 40’

Chrissyanne Persaud 24’

Game 6 Friendship Primary 0 vs North Georgetown Primary 0

North Georgetown won by penalty kicks 2-1