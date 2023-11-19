Lions, Leo clubs ‘Beat the Heat’ initiative distributes 57 fans to schools countrywide

IN response to the sweltering impact of the prevailing El Nino weather pattern, the Lions and Leo clubs of Guyana, in collaboration with generous contributions from the business community, came together to launch the “Beat the Heat” initiative.

Coordinated by Region Chairperson, Lion Lerato Hodge, the project aimed to provide relief to students by donating 57 fans to several schools across the country.

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, schools in Berbice, Bartica, Essequibo, East Bank Demerara, East Coast Demerara, and Georgetown received a much-needed respite from the scorching heat, thanks to this thoughtful initiative.

The following schools were among the beneficiaries of the “Beat the Heat” campaign: Roxanne Burnham Nursery School, Diamond No. 1 Nursery School, Diamond No. 2 Nursery School, Mocha Arcadia Nursery School, Smyth Street Nursery School, Anna Regina New Nursery School, St. Christopher Nursery School, South Ruimveldt Park Nursery School, North Georgetown Primary School, St. Stephen’s Primary School, Smith Memorial Primary School, Fisher Primary School, Rosehall Estate Primary School, Bartica Special Needs School, Kingston Secondary School, and East Ruimveldt Secondary School.

A total of 57 fans were distributed, ensuring that students and teachers alike could find respite from the stifling temperatures in their classrooms.

The success of the initiative was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Lions and Leo clubs, as well as the support of the business community.

Gratitude is extended to the following businesses for their generous contributions: Gafoors, S & L Electronics, Lall’s Variety Store, Exotic Printz 592, B. Jones Supermarket, and D. Gobin Agri Spare Parts.

Region Chairperson, Lion Lerato Hodge, expressed heartfelt thanks to all the participating clubs and Zone Chairpersons for their unwavering support of the initiative. In her statement, she emphasised the importance of continuing to impact lives through committed service.

As the “Beat the Heat” initiative exemplifies, collective efforts can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by adverse weather conditions.

The Lions and Leo clubs, along with their partners in the business community, have demonstrated the power of community collaboration in addressing the challenges posed by El Nino and ensuring a more comfortable learning environment for Guyana’s learners.