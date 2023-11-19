Beating stereotypes

–Dr. Singh shares his journey from humble beginnings to being the country’s Chief Medical Officer

BORN to a father who was a cane cutter/boat captain and a teenage mother, Dr Narine Singh, a product of the community of Albouystown, is one of the nation’s most distinguished doctors and the current Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Guyana.

Dr Singh remains true to his humble upbringing and his deep love for family. Perched in his pristine office in the Ministry of Health Compound on Brickdam, Georgetown, he reflected on his life and the sacrifices/ support that his parents and brothers bestowed upon him so that he could have accomplished his dreams.

“My grandfather was the Hindu priest who was in charge of the Albouystown mandir, and my mother, Paindroutie Singh, grew up there, and she got married when she was just 13 years old. My father, Deonarine Singh, who was a cane cutter and later a boat captain, and my mother brought forth a total of five sons, with me being the fourth child that was born in Albouystown. However, we moved from that community to Henry Street, Werk-en-Rust in Georgetown, when I was about five years old, and that is where I spent most of my boyhood days,” Dr Singh told the Sunday Chronicle.

Albouystown was once known as a depressed community in Georgetown, lacking basic services. Over the years, the community has developed significantly as a result of government investment.

Singh attended the Central Primary School, where he wrote his Secondary School Entrance Examination (SSEE) and was awarded a place at the Indian Education Trust College, which is now known as Richard Ishmael Secondary School. After spending a successful five years at the secondary school, he went to St. Stanislaus College, where he did his A-levels and received a government scholarship to study medicine at the University of Guyana (UG).

While he was elated about elevating himself academically so that he could have provided a better life for his parents and brothers, the main breadwinner and pillar of his home, his father passed away on the day that he was receiving his scholarship to UG. This tragedy, according to Dr. Singh, rocked the family; his father was one of the most important persons in his life.

“My father died on the day that my scholarship was announced, so he never got the opportunity to know that I got through to study medicine at UG, and that was one of his desires for me. Academically, I was doing well in high school, and he would always say that he never wanted us to work as hard as him.

“He knew his struggles in raising a family, and he never wanted us to go through those challenges, and I wished that he had lived to see me now and to see us. He never knew, but he would have been proud of all of us. If I could have reversed time, I would have wished that he were here for many reasons, but for me and for us to ensure that he was comfortable now. Nevertheless, I have my mother, brothers, my wife, and my two kids,” he shared.

Medical Profession

While he takes pride in his field for helping people and contributing to them having a better life, that was not the main reason he wanted to become a doctor. According to him, “growing up, I never really thought of becoming a doctor, at least not until I was in secondary school. We were living in Thomas Street, Georgetown, at the time, and Prashad’s Hospital was next door to us. The late Dr. Maraj used to come to work at the time, driving one of the old American Buick cars. Driving a big car, elegantly dressed in a tie, polished shoes, and a briefcase, the guard would come to his car and collect his briefcase, and even though I was a young boy going to secondary school, I told myself that one day I wanted to look like him.”

With a chuckle, the doctor said, “So that was my inspiration. I was fascinated by the glamorous lifestyle, but I quickly realised after becoming a doctor that it was far from that, but it was one of the best decisions of my life. I have no regrets.”

Being the second batch of medical students who started the University of Guyana in 1985 and graduated in 1992, Dr. Singh related that his profession has taken him to great heights, having worked in Mabaruma in Region One, Lethem in Region Nine, Georgetown in Region Four, and Region Two, where he gave over 13 years of his professional life to the region.

Even though Dr. Singh wanted to initially work in the field of cardiology, he got ‘stuck’ in the Obstetrician-Gynecologist (OBGYN) department and developed a love for it. However, being assigned to work in the hinterland at that time, Dr. Singh said he got the opportunity and experience to work in almost all the departments. Since it was him alone, he had to be the ‘jack of all trades’ which he said encouraged him to master his skills.

“I have enjoyed every region that I’ve worked in, but my most favourite would have to be Lethem. The tranquility is what I enjoyed there. However, the Essequibo Coast is my second home; the people are very hospitable, and the atmosphere is relaxing. It is also where I met my wife, Valine Singh, who supported me tremendously, especially while I was studying for my masters in OBGYN and my master’s in public health.

“She ensured that the home and our two children were always taken care of, and I am grateful for her too. I am happy to say too that my daughter Mahima Singh is currently studying medicine at UG, and my son Narendra Singh is in fifth form, and hopefully he too will be going into the field of medicine,” he related.

Advice to young doctors

Given his years of experience, Dr. Singh said that while he understands the integral role that technology plays in the health sector, he is also hoping that young doctors, especially those in Guyana, practice their clinical skills so that they are not solely dependent on a machine to diagnose a patient.

“Many of my colleagues and I have worked with little or no technology at our disposal; I have delivered three generations of babies in families, so we know the importance of it. But I also would like our young, smart doctors to ensure that, in the absence of any medical equipment, you can still function at your full capacity. Our profession is unique, and there is more to it than just the title; knowing that you have made a difference in someone’s life is the best reward there is.

“One of my most memorable and nerve-racking cases that I experienced was having to perform a caesarean (C-section) on my wife, who had some complications with her pregnancy. Even though I performed C-sections all the time, the feeling was different because it was my wife’s and child’s life in my hands. Likewise, think of and treat every patient as your own.

“They also have loved ones who feel anxious about their situations. Ensure that you work at your best and have pride in what you do. Even though I am at a desk now, I still have the same passion for my work, if not more, and I intend to impart my knowledge to you all. Guyana and the University of Guyana continue to deliver some of the best doctors there are, and I am hoping that you all can be motivated by that.”

Despite the numerous hats that he wears in his field and being one of the most decorated doctors in his academic accomplishments, Dr. Singh’s is first and foremost a son, husband, wife, father, and brother who enjoys spending time with his family and giving back to the people through doing what he does best, saving lives.