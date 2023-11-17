Can the Dee Hawkins-Haigler’s delegation answer these questions?

I HOPE Ms. Haigler and her colleagues, as a matter of courtesy to those Guyanese interested in what the delegation has to say, answer the questions below, failure of which will certainly question the pronouncement of the delegation that it came here without preconceived notions and will certainly damage the credibility of every member of the delegation

1-In its meetings with Guyanese individuals and organizations, the opposition PNC, AFC, ANUG, The New Movement and others may be interviewed. It is obligatory on the part of the delegation to ask these parties if they accept that the March 2020 election was legitimate and attempts were made to derail it?

Ms. Haigler cannot even attempt to seek refuge that this direction is not within her remit. She is here to ascertain the views of the Guyanese people. At her press conference, she spoke about reports of the UN and other sources on Guyana. There are reports from the OAS, Carter Centre, CARICOM and other observer missions about attempts to derail the March 2020 elections.

2-Will the delegation ask a pointed question to the main opposition party, the PNC, if it still does not recognise the PPP government as the legitimate winner of the election?

3-If it maintains that position, will Ms. Haigler request the evidence from the PNC’s leadership as to the PPP’s rigging of an election?

4-How does each member of the delegation feel about the refusal of the Opposition Leader to shake the hand of the President when on two occasions the President extended his hand and the Opposition Leader declined?

5-Has the delegation done research on the period 2015 -2020 when the very opposition PNC and its coalition partner were in government and over 7,000 sugar workers, predominantly of Indian ethnicity, were laid off from the sugar industry and were refused their severance pay and had to resort to the courts to receive same? For the education of the delegation, this cruel policy was interpreted by many sections of the population as an act of racial targeting.

6-Ms. Haigler asserted that she never met Rickford Burke and doesn’t know about his organisation. But she has to know he was the main organiser of a conference on Guyana which the opposition party leaders from Guyana attended. Ms. Haigler admitted that the genesis of her mission came from the contents of that conference and she had discussion with three senior Guyanese parliamentarians in the US who attended that conference.

7 – Is Ms. Haigler telling us that she was motivated to mount a mission to Guyana based on the contents of a conference held in the US, and she never sought to ascertain who were the conference organisers and attempt to speak to them after her decision to go to Guyana to do investigations?

8- Is Ms. Haigler willing to look at videos and listen to tapes in which Burke appears as an advocate of violence? Before she does that, I would like to inform Ms. Haigler that Burke has been recorded as urging people to run PPP leaders off the roads. Isn’t this a call to seriously harm government officials and such action should be met with criminal indictments?

On Wednesday evening, on the Freddie-Kissoon Gildarie Show, independent civil society activist, Jonathan Yearwood, pointedly asked me if I believe Ms. Haigler when she said she never met Burke or spoke with him. I told Jonathan I didn’t. I am not being insulting to the lady, but I retain my right to express my opinion as to if I believe Ms. Haigler on what she said about Burke.

I believe Ms. Haigler decided on her trip to Guyana based on conversations she had with Hakeem Jeffries. Even if she did not know about Burke before then, she knew after speaking with Jeffries.

I was advised by one of the most learned former judges of this country not to tell someone he/she is not speaking the truth; not to tell them they are lying. He advised that you simply say that you don’t believe them. I am saying with pellucid enormity and unambiguous forcefulness, I don’t believe Ms. Haigler on her lack of familiarity with Burke.

9-How does the delegation feel about the Israeli bombing in Gaza in which 13,000 civilians have lost their lives, a majority of whom have been women and children. Would they classify the Israeli operations in Gaza as war crimes and do they think the International Criminal Court should issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and others?

I conclude by a sincere request for Ms. Haigler and her delegation to let us know about their feelings on what Israel is doing in Gaza.