Ram and McRae sponsors National Open Chess Qualifiers

THE National Open Chess Qualifiers, sponsored by Ram and McRae, is underway at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The eight-round tournament commenced last Saturday, November 11th and will take place over four days. The tourney has attracted 40 chess players of all ages who are vying for the chance to qualify for the National Open Chess Championship to begin soon after.

Candidate Master Taffin Khan, former National Champion, leads the way with four points, winning all his games against teenager Isa Bremner, veteran chess player Errol Tiwari, Ethan Lee and Justino DaSilva. Khan’s most challenging game so far was his fourth-round match against DaSilva, who had a distinct advantage against Khan with a pawn up. However, Khan’s mastery of the end-game, coupled with DaSilva’s time constraints, allowed Khan to create a passed-pawn and secure the win.

Roberto Neto, another seasoned player, also has a perfect score after defeating teens Kaija Clement, Sahid Bahadur, Alex Benjamin, and long-time player Rashad Hussain. Noteworthy is 13-year-old Sachin Pitamber, currently in the third position with 3.5 points, gaining points after a walk-over in the first round, a draw with National Junior Champion Keron Sandiford, and victories against fellow teens Najeeb Mohamed and long-time player Saeed Ali.

On three points are Justino DaSilva, Ethan Lee, Gilbert Williams, Rashad Hussain, Alex Benjamin, and Errol Tiwari.

Rounds five to eight of the Ram and McRae 2023 National Open Qualifiers continue this weekend (Saturday & Sunday) at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. Chief Arbiter for the tournament is FIDE Certified Arbiter John Lee, assisted by FIDE Arbiter Anand Raghunauth and former Junior Champion Ricardo Narine. The top 12 boards are being live-streamed on view.livechesscloud.com.