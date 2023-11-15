Food-Import Bill Cut: MP Seeraj emphasises technology use essential to achieve goal

IN a recent interview on the Dr. Randy Persaud Show, Member of Parliament, Dharamkumar Seeraj, commended the ambitious yet realistic target set by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to reduce its food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

Aired on the National Communications Network (NCN), Seeraj expressed support for President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s bold initiative, emphasising the importance of collective efforts in achieving this significant reduction, currently estimated around US$5 million.

“The President made this bold move by saying we are going to reduce our food import bill by 25 per cent by the year 2025. It’s a short period of time… it’s an ambitious programme but also realistic,” stated Seeraj during the interview.

Highlighting Guyana’s pivotal role in spearheading the challenge, Seeraj outlined the key factors necessary for success, including technology, strategic approaches, training, and investments.

He underscored the importance of not only investing in physical infrastructure but also in developing human resources, stating that, without skilled personnel, the agricultural sector would struggle to leverage technology effectively.

Seeraj expressed confidence in the achievability of the goal, citing the government’s commitment to supporting farmers in adopting modern technologies such as shade house farming and hydroponics. He emphasised the role of technology as a fundamental pillar in realising the 25% reduction target by 2025.

“This process is catching on, and I think fortunately so because this process is one of the pillars that we have to stand on to achieve the reduction by 25% of our food import bill by 2025. We will not be able to do it without this type of technology,” Seeraj reiterated.

As CARICOM nations work collectively towards this ambitious goal, the interview shed light on the importance of innovation, investment, and collaboration in reshaping the region’s agricultural landscape and reducing dependency on food imports