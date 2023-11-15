Five of 30 core homes handed over to WBD families

TO ensure that all Guyanese have the opportunity to acquire their own homes and live a more comfortable life, the Government of Guyana through the Minister of Housing and Water on Tuesday evening delivered five low-income houses to families on the West Bank of Demerara.

The families, all within the Lust-en-Rust and La Parfaite Harmonie, Onderneeming Scheme, each received keys to their two-bedroom, concrete house during a simple handing-over ceremony.

In his remarks, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, said that “these significant events bring upliftment to the families and the citizens of Guyana.

“The core homes that are handed over here today are a continuation of Adequate Housing for the Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP). Initiatives such as these provide a better environment so that all can be happy,” he added.

The minister noted that while the government would like to construct the houses at a faster rate, they are mindful of the cost of them and [want to] ensure that they remain at the designated price.

He added: “Here on the West Bank of Demerara, the Parfait Harmonie stretch is part of the project that goes all the way up to the East Coast of Demerara and all the way up to Grove/Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara.”

He also explained that there was a process that the beneficiaries went through and said that the successful applicants have all been identified.

“Over in this region, we have constructed 30 core homes, and we are handing over five of those this afternoon,” he said.

The minister also highlighted that the beneficiaries’ contribution of $100, 000 was dependent on their location, as well as the area.

The five families shared similar sentiments in thanking Minister Croal and his staff at the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and President Dr. Irfaan Ali and his government for fulfilling their commitment so that they could have a house that they could call their home.

The five beneficiaries are: Enduko Glenmore who will occupy Lot 2194 Onderneeming; Nicola Thompson Lot 2059 Onderneeming; Condica Eastman Lot 2041 Onderneeming; Tricia DaSliva Lot 4026 Lust-en-Rust and Desmond Cheong Lot 172 Onderneeming.

“I was renting all the time, and I couldn’t afford my own home. I couldn’t afford a mortgage and now I am a home owner. I wouldn’t say that I am a single parent; I am a woman with a job, and two children, and I don’t want to put that stigma to my name. When someone hear that you are a single parent it’s like they pity you. I have a job and I have life, and I have a government that is working for us for people like me who can’t afford a mortgage and God bless the government and Guyana,” an emotional Nicola Thompson said.