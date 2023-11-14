GuyExpo tickets available at various locations

IN celebration of this year’s Tourism Awareness Month, GuyExpo, Guyana’s premier trade fair and exposition, will make a grand return and tickets are now available for purchase at various locations in Regions Three, Four, Five, Six and 10.

Under the theme, ‘Transforming Guyana Through Investment, Innovation and Resilience’, the event will be held at the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia from November 16 to 19.

With two days remaining before it opens, persons are encouraged to purchase their tickets at affordable prices: adults are $500 and children $300. These tickets can be purchased from Andrews Supermarket on Robb Street, Survival Supermarket’s Sheriff Street branch, the Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce in Georgetown, Guyana Tourism Authority, Sophia, the Choke Gas Station La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara, among other locations. The full list can be viewed on the ministry’s or GuyExpo’s Facebook page.

Persons can also stay tuned to those pages for updates on the event.