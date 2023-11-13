‘The time has come for a cease-fire’ – President Ali

-calls for peace amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza, other parts of the world

JOINING many international leaders, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Sunday, called for a cease-fire in the ongoing tragedy in Gaza where thousands of women and children have already been killed.

The Guyanese Head of State, while addressing those attending a wreath-laying ceremony in the vicinity of the Georgetown Cenotaph in commemoration of Remembrance Day, said the time has come for leaders and the rest of the world to honour those who fought to prevent conflicts.

President Ali said everyone should join collectively to call for a cease-fire in the ongoing conflicts across the world, especially those where women and children have been killed and harmed.

“They did not sacrifice so that we may inherit a world in which we have a continuation of wars and conflict and this Remembrance Day the least the world could do is in honour of those who sacrificed ultimately in the two world wars; the least the world can do is to return every corner of this world to a position of peace,” President Ali said.

He noted that every country and its citizenry have a duty to maintain and plan towards peace.

“This country the Co-operative Republic of Guyana plans every single day for a peaceful world and contributing towards a peaceful world in honour of all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in those two world wars.”

“The time has come for a cease-fire. The time has come for children, women and men not to be awakened to their deaths by bombs, but to enjoy a world of peace, joy and prosperity,” he lamented.

President Ali had previously bemoaned the division in a global call for a cease-fire.

The Guyanese Head of State, while addressing a regional forum on gender equality and empowerment earlier this month, said it is “unacceptable and heart-wrenching” that women and children are being “slaughtered” in Gaza, “killed” by criminal violence in Haiti, and the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, some leaders remain mute on these matters, he had pointed out.

“Our women and children are being slaughtered. Women and girls are being raped, killed through criminal violence in Haiti. And women and girls suffer in the war in Ukraine. Yet some of the most powerful voices in the world lay silently,” he had said.

“I make that point knowing full well that many arrows may be pointed, but knowing full well that I stand on the ground of truth. There cannot be much more hypocrisy in the world.” the president further added while zeroing in on the current crisis in Gaza.

According to several international news agencies, an armed conflict between Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups and Israeli military forces began on October 7, 2023.

Since then, thousands have been killed and displaced, among these are women and young children.

Last month, the United Nations General Assembly voted in favour of a resolution for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and the Palestinian group, Hamas. Guyana voted in favour of the resolution.