Gov’t delivers 200 water tanks to Region 10 communities
THE government distributed some 200 water tanks to several communities in Region Ten on Monday, in keeping with a commitment made by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a recent outreach in the region. Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill said that the government has fulfilled its commitment to provide water to riverine communities in the region. The communities had raised concerns about access to water due to drought-like conditions and the current dry season. “In one week, this commitment is being fulfilled,” Minister Edghill noted during an update. Residents of 58 Miles Mabura Road, 47 Miles, 37 Miles, Coomacka Mines, and Ituni will benefit from the swift intervention which is a collaboration between Ministers Edghill, Collin Croal, and GWI. Minister Edghill noted that, “This is another promise being fulfilled and we are extremely grateful that we can see this through to the end.” This swift and decisive action demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing essential resources to all citizens, regardless of their location.
