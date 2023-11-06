Accidents, contact with network main causes of total shutdowns

–GPL’s Deputy CEO says

JUST around 99 per cent of the cases of total shutdowns of the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) systems are a result of accidents and persons coming in to contact with the network.

This was according to GPL’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer (ag), Bharat Harjohn, during a press conference hosted by the company last week to update the public on efforts to improve generation capacity.

When asked to give statistics on the number of system shutdowns and their causes, Harjohn made the revelation that almost all of these are as a result of people coming in to contact with the network, such as vehicular accidents which involve utility poles being destroyed. The issue of vehicles coming in to contact with the poles causes a breakdown in the feeders. As such, teams would have to be mobilised to bring that network back up.

“So, while we are working behind the scenes to maintain a reliable supply and ensure our system works efficiently and minimise shut down, we are now faced with this additional challenge,” he said.

Harjohn added that one of the common challenges lately, comes from the construction sector working close to power lines. He said that they would not have to touch the line but for example, can pass closely with a metal pipe and this can cause the system to trip.

He added: “The protection system will activate because it’s doing its job and when it’s activated, it takes that line completely off and it depends on the load that line was transferring at the time, it could have a domino effect in the system.”

He gave one where contractors were cutting a bamboo tree which fell on a transmission line and brought the entire system down.

Harjohn said that GPL has started to implement harsher penalties for persons and companies that cause damages and subsequently system shutdowns.

“We are taking a no-nonsense approach to them,” he said.