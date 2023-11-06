19-year-old dies in accident at Agriculture Road

POLICE are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in the vicinity of Guyana Livestock Development Authority.

According to the police, the accident, which occurred around 01:45 hours, claimed the life of 19-year-old Glenroy James, who was an occupant of motor lorry GAD 6445 which was involved in the accident.

Information revealed that the motor lorry, owned and driven by 20-year-old Mahendra Surujpersaud, was proceeding south along Agriculture Road when, according to the driver, the right of the vehicle hit a lantern pole and toppled several times before smashing into a utility pole along the western parapet.

The driver and the occupants of the vehicle were pitched out as a result of the impact and landed on the western parapet.

Surujpersaud and 32-year-old Anand Motielall, the other occupant of the vehicle, were picked up by public-spirited citizens in a conscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where they were seen by a doctor on duty and treated for bruises about their bodies before being discharged.

James, however, was picked up by police ranks in an unconscious state, placed into a police pick-up and taken to GPHC, where he was seen by a doctor on duty, who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body is presently at Memorial Gardens Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.