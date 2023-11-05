GECOM’s continuous registration process comes to an end soon

Dear Editor,

MORE than 20,000 transactions are expected to be completed during the present continuous registration process.

This will ensure GECOM’s readiness to produce a Register of Registrants which will facilitate the production of a voters list to hold General and Regional Elections in 2025.

At the end of October, 14,500 transactions were completed. The process is expected to gain some momentum as the closing date on the 30th November approaches.

Significantly, more than 14,000 took the opportunity to get registered, while more than 2,000 requested changes and corrections and 1,700 requested transfers.

It is indeed most encouraging to see our people, particularly our young people, showing genuine interest to get registered and be prepared for the up-coming elections. Meanwhile, GECOM is calling on all Guyanese who applied for Identification Cards to ensure that they collect their cards.

GECOM must be commended for providing the nation with regular updates since the continuous registration process started on the July 4, 2023. The permanent registration offices in the 10 administrative regions are functioning very effectively, and the different political parties have paid scrutineers working in all the offices to verify all transactions.

The Guyana Government must be complemented for their genuine effort to provide our people with a genuine ID card. A reputable international organisation, Veridos, a leading global provider of integrated identity solutions was offered a contract to produce a digital identity card.

In August, Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips presented the Digital Identity Card Bill to the National Assembly. This genuine exercise will consolidate the biometric data of each citizen into one card with multiple security features which will certainly offer greater protection against fraud.

The new identification card will be comprehensive, it will include person’s name, place of birth and photo or facial image satisfying the requirements for a photograph. There will be an identification number, sex, citizenship, fingerprints and signature. This card is indeed a benchmark of Guyana’s explosive development as we stride boldly along the path of 21st century technology. The PPP/C Government is consistently doing their best to hold free and fair elections.

Sincerely,

Neil Kumar