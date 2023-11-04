GRO facilitates 25 Baramita marriages in four days

documentation challenges had prevented many from legalising their union

IN the heart of Baramita, North West District, Region One, a significant and heartwarming event unfolded as the General Register Office (GRO), led by Deputy Registrar General, Visham Budhoo, orchestrated a remarkable initiative.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, under which this office falls, over the span of four days, from September 27 to 30, 2023, the legal union of 25 Guyanese couples was realised, marking a profound milestone in their lives.

“During registration outreaches, it was found that within the area of Baramita, mainly Cassie Creek, Aranka, and Warapa, there were many couples who had been together for over 25 years without being legally married.”

“For numerous couples in these close-knit communities, the concept of legality in their relationships had remained elusive for an extended period. What made this event particularly distressing was the circumstances which had hindered these unions from obtaining legal recognition,” the ministry said.

Among the most prevalent barriers was the absence of basic documentation such as birth certificates or national identification cards. These barriers, predominantly rooted in language constraints and distance, obstructed access to these fundamental documentations, preventing these ardent couples from legalising their commitment and receiving the recognition they deserved.

“The General Register Office, in a laudable collaboration with community leaders and local churches, embarked on an endeavour to address these barriers. Working diligently within the community, efforts were made to assist individuals in obtaining the vital documentation needed to formalise their unions. It was a collective effort that ultimately led to the facilitation of these long-awaited marriages.”

“The culmination of these efforts saw not only the exchange of vows but the issuance of long-awaited marriage certificates, a tangible symbol of their enduring commitment. It was a testament to perseverance, unity, and the power of a community coming together to support and uplift its members,” the ministry added.

It was pointed out that the ministry, through the General Register Office, stands as a beacon of hope and support, affirming that individuals deserve the right to have their love recognised and their unions validated, regardless of administrative hurdles.

The ministry noted that these efforts can serve as a model for other regions and communities facing similar issues and demonstrated how local authorities and community leaders can work together to support individuals and families in overcoming documentation challenges and ensuring that their unions are solemnised.

In the end, the smiles, tears of joy, and the palpable sense of relief among the newlyweds reflected a long-awaited culmination of love finally bound by legality, a celebration of commitment. It also brings about a new sense of stability in the communities.

“The General Register Office remains committed to ensuring this vital function is not only accessible to all Guyanese but the process of registering for a marriage licence, and the issuing of a marriage certificate are simple and in keeping with the laws of Guyana. In efforts to ensure there are more trained marriage officers, we have also, over the past three months, facilitated the training of over 60 marriage officers across the region, as well as providing training and awareness sessions to organisations and churches within Guyana,” the ministry restated.

Persons desirous of applying for a marriage licence can simply follow the procedure outlined via the website: gro.moha.gov.gy, or send an email to groguyana@gmail.com, or message to WhatsApp number: +592 610 9394.