Massy Stores launches Christmas Jackpot Promotion

new SUV, other prizes up for grabs

MASSY Stores Guyana has announced a promotion that will give one lucky customer the chance to win a brand-new MG ZS motor vehicle.

The MG ZS is a stylish, modern compact SUV that combines cutting-edge technology with comfort and performance.

According to a press release from Massy Stores, with its sleek design, advanced safety features, and spacious interior, the MG ZS offers an exceptional driving experience for the lucky winner.

In addition to the grand prize, customers also have the chance to win weekly prizes at each Massy Store. Prizes vary from electronics to home goods, local trips and more.

From November 3, 2023, until January 31, 2024, customers will receive one entry for every $5,000 spent at any of the five Massy Stores across Guyana. More entries increase people’s chances of winning weekly store prizes or the grand prize.

“We are beyond excited to announce the launch of the Massy Stores Christmas Jackpot Promotion! This promotion is our way of expressing our gratitude to our valued customers who have been loyal to us throughout the years. This year, we’ve taken our commitment up a notch by introducing the brand-new MG ZS as the grand prize and offering weekly prizes from each Massy Store!” said Chrystel Taylor, Marketing Supervisor of Massy Stores.

She added: “We believe this promotion will bring joy and excitement to our customers while providing them with the opportunity to win amazing prizes to enhance their holiday celebrations.”

Customers could participate by shopping at any Massy Stores location in Guyana and accumulating entries based on their total spent. The winners will be selected through a random draw, ensuring fairness and transparency in the selection process.

The grand prize draw for the MG ZS motor vehicle and the store prizes will take place in February 2024. Winners will be notified via phone call and announced on our official website and social media channels.

Last year, Colin Weekes won a 2022 Nissan X-Trail which was the grand prize of the Christmas Jackpot Promotion.