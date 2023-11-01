𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐦𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫: ‘𝐄𝐱-𝐜𝐨𝐩’ 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 allegedly 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐧

ONE week after businessman Amit Singh was found bludgeoned to death and wrapped in a blood-soaked sheet in a Middle Road, La Penitence house, former Police Constable, Yogeendra Sukhdeo, was remanded to prison on Tuesday for his alleged role in the gruesome crime.

Sukhdeo, previously attached to the Police Special Branch and residing at 20th Avenue Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate (ag), Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Facing a capital offence, Sukhdeo was not required to enter a plea, as he stood accused of murdering Singh on October 24, during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has granted attorney-at-law, Latchmie Rahamat, a fiat to prosecute the case.

As Rahamat presented the chilling details of the case, those in the courtroom were held in rapt attention.

The special prosecutor said that the events of that fateful day began to unfold around 13:30 hrs when Singh was last seen in the company of the accused.

This newspaper had reported that Singh was lured to a family property at Middle Road by Sukhdeo under the pretence of a gold transaction.

As the hours passed, and with calls to Singh’s cellphone going unanswered, Rahamat said that his family became gravely concerned and reported him as a missing person to the police.

An investigation was launched, leading to Sukhdeo’s arrest.

The investigators were in for a horrifying revelation when Sukhdeo allegedly took them to the Middle Road residence.

There, detectives discovered Singh’s lifeless body wrapped in a blood-soaked sheet.

According to a post-mortem report, he died from multiple injuries including blunt trauma to the head, face, and neck, along with multiple fractures and broncho-aspiration of blood.

Rahamat told the court that Sukhdeo took the police to his own home in Diamond, where he reportedly handed over a staggering sum of $7,790,000, believed to have been stolen from Singh.

Additionally, the authorities recovered a bloodied piece of wood, believed to be the murder weapon, along with the clothing worn by Sukhdeo during the crime, still soaked with Singh’s blood.

Sukhdeo was taken into custody, and he offered a detailed confession, which was recorded on video.

Rahamat told the court that, during the video interview, it was pointed out that Sukhdeo even indicated an injury he had allegedly sustained while bludgeoning Singh to death.

Sukhdeo’s attorney, Gordon Gilhuys, told the court that his client was allegedly beaten by the police while in their custody and was not given medical treatment.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the matter until November 28 for the report.