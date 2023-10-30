Big wave of economic opportunities for communities along Mabura Road

-Public Works Minister says

MINISTER of Public Works, Juan Edghill, has said that with the ongoing work on the Linden to Mabura Hill road, a big wave of economic opportunities will open up for communities in that area.

The minister made this remark during a cabinet outreach in the 58 Miles community in Region 10 on Sunday.

He said that the 121-kilometre stretch of road from Mile Zero in Linden to Mabura Hill is actively under construction.

This, he said serves as part of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) keeping and going beyond the promises it has made.

Additionally, he noted that what they have done beside getting the first phase of the road done, is that they have also undertaken the construction of all 45 bridges that remain between Mabura Hill and Lethem.

“We wanted to ensure that this main corridor that links northern Brazil forms part of an important link in terms of the transformation and modernising of Guyana,” he said.

Added to this, he said that 58 Miles has always been a rest stop for tourist buses and trucks traversing the link.

With the ongoing transformation, Edghill told those gathered that there will be a need for more rest stops and maybe even for a service station for trucks as part of the expansion.

“So, this road will create opportunities… this is opening up a big wave of economic opportunities in this area,” he added.

Meanwhile, Edghill further stated that the government will continue to fulfil its promises and work beyond the call of duty.

Further, the minister announced that every home within the 58 miles/Great Falls area will be getting 160 watts capacity solar panels.