Upgraded boxing gym, roads and bridges for Albouystown

-President Ali assures residents during walkabout

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali paid an impromptu visit to Albouystown on Sunday to inspect ongoing projects and to interact and listen to the concerns of residents.

He assured the scores of residents who came out to greet him that the community’s boxing facility and the rehabilitation of several community roads and bridges will soon be completed.

During the exercise, President Ali said that all works would be completed in a timely manner.

The Head of State also interacted with several contractors who were hired to conduct works in the area.

Works have begun on a number of community roads and bridges and several trenches and drains in the community have also been cleaned.

Residents reported that the ongoing works have had a great impact on their lives and the community as a whole.

Meanwhile, as it relates to the boxing gym, President Ali told residents that upgrades will be done to the facility and more advanced equipment will be installed for the youths who train there.

Sixteen contracts totalling $182 million for the construction of several roads and bridges in Albouystown and Castello Housing Scheme, West La Penitence, have been awarded. These contracts are for the second phase of the infrastructural upgrade in the area.

The streets to be upgraded include Victoria Street, Cooper Street, Non Pareil Street and Castello Street. The bridges on Campbell Street, Callender Street and East of Callender Street have been identified for rehabilitation works.

These projects are part of President Ali’s and the government’s efforts to ensure that all Guyanese have access to a safer and cleaner environment and a better standard of living.

The Head of State first visited the community back in 2022, and since then, a number of community-enhancement projects have been completed, including $1.5 billion in beautification works along Independence Boulevard.