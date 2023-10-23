News Archives
Stolen shotgun recovered by police at Crane
The stolen shotgun which was recovered (GPF photo)
THE police on the West Coast of Demerara on Saturday night recovered a shotgun which was stolen during a robbery on October 18.
“At around [sic] 20:30hrs police ranks acted on information received and went to Crane [Centre Road], which runs north to south, and conducted a search during which the ranks stumbled upon a black shotgun casing, which was in a clump of bushes on the western side of the street.

“The casing was opened and examined. Inside was a firearm allegedly stolen during a robbery on October 18th, 2023, committed on Yvonne Singh,” the police said.
The shotgun was “carefully” handled and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, where it was photographed and processed for latent fingerprints.

