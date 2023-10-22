Gaza tragedy: The Judeo-Christian oneness

ONE of the unique situations in the history of the world is the story of the global influence of one of the world’s smallest countries with a small population. Israel is 8000 square miles (a tiny enclave of Guyanese territory) with nine million people.

Yet, there has been no parallel in world history where such a small state is covered with phenomenal solidarity, protection and sentiments by all of the world’s powerful White, Christian countries.

How do you explain that? The answer lies in the Bible. All of the White countries of the world – Europe in its entirety except Albania, Bosnia and Turkiye; Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US – are Christian in religion and culture. It is not only the bond between Judaism and Christianity that holds these nations together, it is also the belief among Christians that Jews are a special people because God sent a Jew in Jesus Christ to save civilization.

Christians then believe that it is from within the womb of Jewish scriptures Christianity was born. Christians regard the Bible as part of their lives and within that holy book lie the sacred tenets of Christianity that are derived from Jewish ethics. Jews and Christians share an inseparable bond that will last forever because at the centre of that union is a Jew- Jesus Christ.

Israel offers a fascination to Christian countries because it sits on what Christians regard as the Holy Land. Understanding the almost insane protection of Israel by the US and the West, lies not in the realpolitik of international relations but culture and religion.

Researchers tend to view the White countries as following the US lead in treating Israel as special because of international security. This is a misleading tenet in international relation studies for over 80 years. American and European embrace of Israel is driven more by culture and philosophy than realpolitik in international politics. If the US wanted to control the Middle East for oil and as part of global domination it did not have to get close to a country with 8000 square miles and nine million people.

The US always had willing Arab surrogates whose economy, population and land space made them more of an asset to the US than Israel. The US never treated their Arab surrogates with the sentiments that it showered on Israel. This is because of cultural and religious bonds. The present crisis that the world is being burdened with is Israeli expansion to take over the Holy Land which the US and Europe encouraged for reasons of religion and not international realpolitik.

The flow of Western leaders from both the US and the EU to Israel after the crisis broke out last week has more to do with emotions than the realities of international relations. White, Christian leaders view any military attack on Israel as an attack on the Holy Land, as an attack on Christianity itself. The rush of Western leaders to Israel is dictated by philosophy not only by Israel’s role as a guarantee of Western security interests in the Middle East.

The military protection of Israel over the past 80 years is to preserve the Holy Land in Jerusalem. The encouragement of Israel by the West to take over Palestinian lands has to do not with anti-Palestine racism (though that is a factor) but to keep the Holy Land in the hands of Israel which represents the land of Jesus Christ.

Two points need to be included here before we conclude. One is how do you account for the “White” Christian countries in the developing world not in support of Israeli aggression and how can this configuration of Israeli hegemony be changed? The “White” Christian countries in South America and Mexico are not purely White. They consist of mixed races and accept the tradition of the Aboriginals which has a substantial influence on Latin culture.

Also, the fact that geographical fate put these “White” Christian, Latin countries outside of Europe makes for a lesser appreciation of Israel. Brazilians are descendants of Europeans but they see themselves as Latin. The Christian countries of the Third World do not embrace Israel in an emotional vortex as Europeans do. The Columbian President is definitely mad at what Israel is doing in Gaza. Of course, post-colonial Christian countries in Africa and the Caribbean have absolutely no emotional attachment to Israel.

Finally, how can the domination of Israel be diluted? That can only be done by a new world order and the Chinese and to a lesser extent India and the BRICS are likely to bring that about. This new world order is likely to weaken the global hegemony of the US and the EU. For this reason, the world needs a superpower in the form of China.