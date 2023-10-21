US$4.5M hydroponics programme to benefit 300 more youths

THE launch of a hydroponics programme, valued at $4.5 million, will benefit approximately 300 youths residing in Regions Two, Five, and 10.

Speaking at the launch of the programme on the sidelines of the ongoing Agri. Investment Forum and Expo, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, disclosed that the participants will be linked to direct markets, many of which will be in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The programme forms part of the Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP) which was launched back in 2022 and sees the production of high-value crops such as lettuce, cauliflower and other leafy-type vegetables.

“There has never been such an exciting time for agriculture and development in our country than today. Young people should be enthused with what is ahead of you. You should be excited about the prospects of Guyana. We as policymakers and companies with social responsibilities must create opportunities in which you can actively participate and realise your own potential. This is a true demonstration for unlocking a critical set of opportunities,” the president said.

Despite its significant profitability, the Head of State elaborated on the programme’s incorporation of all the ramifications of climate change on food production.

“This enables our young people to develop their skills in marketing, packaging, marketing, and in promotion…they are not just growing crops, they are a part of the ownership of the profits and they are a part of the success story,” the president said.

The project is expected to have crops available early next year.

The project is funded by ExxonMobil under its Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI) and is a part of the government’s efforts to reduce the regional food import bill by 25 by 2025.

President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Mr. Alistair Routledge in brief remarks said the project is one that will transform whiles and take the country’s agriculture sector to new heights in a more effective and cost-effective way.

Meanwhile, Teesha Mangra, Chief Executive Officer of One Guyana Inc. pressed upon the gathered individuals to avail themselves of the opportunity.

“Through our shade houses we have not only nurtured plants, but the potential within each of our beneficiaries, as we embrace hydroponics, we embrace a future where our youths are given the continuous opportunity to be at the forefront of the agriculture revolution,” she said adding:

“I encourage you to embrace this new chapter with curiosity and determination, you are the pioneers, you are the torchbearers of a greener, more prosperous future for our country and region.”