Gov’t injects $3.6B in aviation sector for economic growth, safety

ACKNOWLEDGING the significant impact of aviation on Guyana’s economic development and the need to ensure secure transportation of people and goods domestically, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government has invested $3.6 billion in the aviation industry in the past two years.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, in recognition of International Day of the Air Traffic Controller, acknowledged the relentless efforts of these individuals in ensuring safe and efficient air travel.

He said that air traffic controllers worldwide, including those in Guyana, have a pivotal role in maintaining the safety of air transportation.

Against this historical context, the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers Associations (IFATCA) was established 61 years ago and has since expanded to include 133 member associations, which together represent over 50,000 air traffic controllers worldwide.

The Minister said that the PPP/C government understands the importance of aviation for the economic development of the country and the importance of moving people and goods in a safe and secure aviation apparatus.

“…. more than $3.6 Billion dollars have been injected to the aviation sector in the past two years, with $1.6 billion being spent in 2023 on the rehabilitation and maintenance of hinterland airstrips at Eteringbang, Karisparu, Paruima, Imbaimadai, Matthews Ridge and Ekereku Bottom, to make the infrastructure safer for aviation operations,” the Minister said.

He pointed out that Guyana continues to witness a steady increase in aircraft movement within its airspace and new additions of airlines to the Guyanese market, the most recent being British Airways, Fly Always and Canada Jetlines.

This growth, he said, requires additional air traffic controllers to manage the country’s airspace effectively and efficiently. Thus, the Civil Aviation Training School (CATS) has been given the resources to support the training programmes.

This year alone, 40 persons have benefited from training in various areas of air traffic management.

Minister Edghill said to further enhance aircraft navigation, the government introduced an upgraded Instrument Landing System (ILS) and the Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) System, which aim to improve operational efficiency and strengthen the air traffic control system’s safety.

Minister Edghill lauds the efforts of air traffic controllers, stating, “Today, I celebrate the individual Air Traffic Controller who strives each minute to give the utmost in service to the flying public, to bring them safely to their destination.”

Every day, air traffic controllers in Guyana handle an average of 140 landings at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, 18 offshore flights, 12 landings at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, and 45 aircraft overflying Guyana’s airspace.

Notably, from January to September this year, the international passenger movement at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport has witnessed a remarkable 13 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, reaching 545,052 passengers.

These statistics, the minister said, reflect the dedication and hard work of Guyana’s air traffic controllers.