Guyana Shop celebrates 11 years of promoting local products

THE Guyana Shop, a beacon of local products in the heart of Georgetown, is proudly celebrating 11 years of supporting and retailing locally manufactured items.

Under the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (NGMC), the Guyana Shop has earned its reputation as the ultimate one-stop destination for all things Guyanese. The shop takes pride in offering a wide range of products that are not only locally made, but that are also available at unbeatable prices.

To mark this special occasion on Wednesday, the Guyana Shop recently hosted a vibrant celebration. Local businesses gathered to display their products, all crafted from locally sourced ingredients and proudly showcased at the Guyana Shop.

During the event, the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, delivered a keynote address highlighting the surge in locally manufactured and produced items available at the Guyana Shop.

He commended the agro-processing industry for its impressive output, noting that the quality and variety of locally produced items can stand toe to toe with their imported counterparts.

Minister Mustapha stressed the responsibility of every Guyanese citizen to promote and support the local-produce industry.

He also disclosed that in 2021, over $2 billion worth of high-value crops was imported, despite the majority being cultivated locally. The government, he noted, has allocated budgetary subsidies to facilitate the establishment of more agro-processing facilities.

Moreover, the minister revealed the government’s ambitious plans to construct agro-processing and packaging facilities in each of Guyana’s administrative regions by the end of 2025.

Delma Nedd, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, spoke about the pivotal role played by the Guyana Shop in the local agricultural landscape. She noted that it has significantly impacted the promotion of local value-added products while providing crucial support for farmers and entrepreneurs. Nedd emphasized that the Guyana Shop’s contribution has positioned Guyana as a country known for fresh, nutritious produce and value-added agro-processed food, condiments, and snacks.

Teshawna Lall, General Manager of the NGMC, shed light on the Guyana Shop’s mission to serve as a nurturing platform for marketing within the local agro-processing communities.

She explained that their goal is to ensure that all locally manufactured, agro-processed products meet international standards. Lall underscored the role of the shop in facilitating the growth of emerging entrepreneurs and fostering mutually beneficial relationships built on trust and confidence.

Since 2012, the Guyana Shop has played a pivotal role in developing, marketing, and selling over 3,000 locally produced and manufactured products, spanning 24 categories and involving 235 manufacturers working with the GMC.

The event provided local manufacturers of wines, vinegars, sauces, spreads, teas, and other items an opportunity to showcase their products, many of which are available at the Guyana Shop, Nigel’s Supermarket, and other local retailers.

As the celebration drew to a close, visitors were encouraged to visit the Guyana Shop and support the growing local manufacturing industry. With products like Amy’s Pomeroon Coffee, Fresh Packages snacks, Prestige achars, and sauces, it’s the place to experience the rich and diverse flavours of Guyana.

The Guyana Shop, located at Robb and Alexander Streets in Georgetown, is a testament to Guyanese ingenuity, promoting local businesses, and boosting the nation’s economy while satisfying the discerning tastes of shoppers.