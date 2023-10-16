Motorcyclist shot dead at Ogle

POLICE are investigating the alleged murder of Kimal Khan, a 42-year-old resident of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, which occurred at about 00:10 hrs on Sunday on the public road at Ogle by three unidentifiable men in a Toyota Allion motorcar (Registration Number unknown).

The crime scene was visited at about 00:15 hrs by Commander Regional Police Division 4’C’, Assistant Commissioner K. Pareshram; Deputy Superintendent J. Dufu; Detective Assistant Superintendent Adams, Sergeant Benjamin, Sergeant Goodridge, Lance Corporal Cockfield, and other Police ranks.

“Enquiries disclosed that around 23:00 hrs last night, Khan and his common-law wife, age 21, left their Mon Repos home on the victim’s black Honda motorcycle (# CL5173). They proceeded to Wee Bar and Lounge at Mon Repos Public Road, where they each consumed an alcoholic beverage. They then left for another bar in Mon Repos, and later returned to Wee Bar and Lounge, where they spent a few minutes and left again, heading to another drinking spot in Georgetown.

“As they were making their way to Georgetown, Khan stopped his motorcycle at the traffic lights at Ogle, waiting for the light to change. At that time, a tinted silver-coloured Allion vehicle (registration number unknown) pulled up alongside Khan and his common-law wife, and discharged several rounds in their direction. Khan immediately fell off the motorcycle onto the roadway as the car sped away, heading South along the Ogle Access Road,” police said in a press release.

The police arrived on the scene about five minutes after the shooting, along with EMT personnel, and found Khan lying on the road, motionless, in what appeared to be a pool of blood.

The body was examined, and what appeared to be a gunshot wound was seen on the left side of the chest, and two to the right side of the head, the release added.

The man was later pronounced dead by a doctor. The scene was processed and photographed, and six 9mm spent shells were recovered.

The body was escorted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, to await a post-mortem examination. The area was canvassed for CCTV cameras, which were seen but are yet to be viewed.