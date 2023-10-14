Gov’t aims to boost agriculture in Amerindian communities

THE Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, has provided assurance that his ministry will persist in offering support to the different Amerindian communities, in accordance with the commitments established during discussions at the recently concluded National Toshaos Council Conference.

Speaking during a recent interview, the minister stated that, “By the end of this year, we will set up 50 cages in various parts of the country. I have given them a number of tools and planting materials in the deep south in Region Nine. We have been providing all the cassava sticks.”

Assistance is also being provided for peanut cultivation in the communities of Region Nine. Similarly, a processing plant has been set up while the new Guyana Marketing Corporation will assist in securing markets for the produce.

In a recent announcement, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali revealed that the production of ginger this year is expected to reach three million pounds.

Minister Mustapha reported that an amount exceeding $20 million was allocated for the distribution of planting materials in the region.

The proposal involves the development of region-specific crops.

“I want to make Region One, one of the regions that produce all the spices. In Region Nine, we are looking at peanut cultivation. We are looking at cassava. Those are things that can bring valuable income to the population in those communities,” the minister said.

The ministry is also seeking to establish a partnership with Cuba to bring specialists to Guyana for the purpose of developing apiculture in Regions One and Nine.

The government has invested more than $2.2 billion to enhance food production in Amerindian communities over the past three years, demonstrating its strong commitment to prioritise food security.