GFF signs MoU with Racing Madrid Football Club to develop young talent

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Racing Madrid Football Club (RMFC) of Spain have embarked on a groundbreaking partnership to elevate youth football to new heights across Guyana with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday in Georgetown.

The landmark partnership was formalised on October 12 with the signing of the MoU between GFF President, Wayne Forde, and RMFC President, Steve Nijjar, at the GFF Georgetown headquarters.

RMFC is a professional football club based in Madrid, Spain, with ties to Genova international school, which is recognised as one of world’s largest and most successful academy for player pathways and development.

President Forde noted that the MoU, which is the federation’s first partnership with a European club, symbolises the beginning of a transformative collaboration between the GFF and RMFC with the focus being to provide valuable opportunities and resources to nurture and promote young talent.

“This is the GFF’s first partnership with a professional European football Club and we are all very excited about the many possibilities our collaboration with Racing Madrid will create. Together, we will embark on a wide range of capacity-building initiatives with special emphasis on the development, mentorship and international exposure of youth coaches.”

RMFC President Steve Nijjar added that they are, “Absolutely delighted to have this partnership with the Guyana Football Federation and we are looking forward to helping all the players and the coaches in Guyana to get to the next step and improve the game.”

“Our goal is to help the country of Guyana get into the next World Cup, whether it be Youth World Cup or Senior Men’s World Cup, and that is what we are going to work hard for through Racing Madrid and Geneva Football School.”

The MoU also facilitates the organisation of international youth camps aimed at preparing gifted Guyanese players for upcoming competitions and provides valuable technical assistance to enhance the already established GFF National Youth Academy Centres.