Foreign Minister participates in XI Italy-Latin America and the Caribbean Ministerial Conference
Officials that participated in the XI Italy-Latin America and the Caribbean Ministerial Conference in Rome, Italy
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Hilton Todd, on Friday participated in the XI Italy-Latin America and the Caribbean Ministerial Conference in Rome, Italy.

The Conference was held under the chairmanship of Her Excellency Ambassador Vincenza Lomonaco, Director-General for Global Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy.

The Conference focused on thematic discussions which included climate and environmental emergencies -with a focus on the Caribbean; value chains and resource supply; energy and food security and discussed ways of addressing these challenges.

In his intervention, Minister Todd noted that the existing and emerging challenges which confront the collective advancement of states demand a holistic response through a comprehensive programme of action. The Minister also stated that climate change, food and energy security, managing the environment, and enhancing industry remain priority issues for Guyana.

In concluding, Minister Todd underscored that Small Island and low-lying coastal developing states, such as Guyana, experience the worst impacts of climate change. He further called for a balanced and commensurate global response to address mitigation, adaptation and loss, and damage.
Italy is an important trading partner for several Latin American and Caribbean Countries and has collaborated on global challenges, including climate change and sustainable development.

The Italy-Latin America and Caribbean Ministerial Conference is the main forum for political dialogue, which meets every two years and is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy in collaboration with the Italian-Latin American Institute (IILA).

