Digicel to host Mega Concert at ‘Berbice Expo’

DIGICEL is hosting a Mega Concert at Berbice Expo’s opening night, making Canje Ground come alive tomorrow.

Featuring a stellar lineup of Guyanese artistes and the dynamic Shakti Strings band, this show is expected to be a major highlight, setting the tone for an exciting weekend.

“As the exclusive sponsor, Digicel is excited to bring this extraordinary experience to the Berbice community,” said the company’s Communications Manager Gabriella Chapman.

“At Digicel, we believe in connecting people, and this event is a celebration of unity, and the joy of bringing people together. We’re committed to enhancing community experiences, and are delighted to host this Mega Concert to celebrate the power of music and togetherness with our valued customers, and the entire community in Berbice,” Chapman said.

The star-studded lineup features Vanita Willie, Vicadi Singh, Tony Cuttz, AW Lyrical, and Berbice’s very own Carlvin Burnett, and will be hosted by Digicel’s longstanding Brand Ambassador and media personality, DJ Casual.

“This Digicel Mega Concert is part of the larger ‘expo’ and trade fair, hosted annually in Berbice, to celebrate the vibrant culture, arts, businesses and heritage of Guyana. This expo offers a unique opportunity to explore a wide array of exhibits, including special offers from Digicel. Come for the Expo, stay for show! Show time is 8PM,” Digicel noted.