‘Berbice Expo’ ready to ignite excitement in Region 6

THE Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) has officially announced its readiness to host the highly-anticipated Berbice Expo and Trade Fair in Region 6, set to take place from tomorrow, Friday, October 13 to Monday, October 16, 2023.

This annual extravaganza will be held at the Rose Hall Estate Community Centre Ground in East Canje, Berbice, a change of location due to the ongoing construction at the regular venue, Albion.

Tajpaul Adjodhea, the Public Relations Officer/Coordinator, expressed confidence in the event’s preparations during a media briefing held at the exhibition site.

“We are way ahead of preparation; booths are fully constructed, lights are already on… We also have a number of exhibitors setting up their booths, making sure everything is in place for the opening on Friday,” he declared.

He continued by teasing attendees with the promise of substantial giveaways, and highlighted the expanded entertainment offering.

For the first time in the history of the Berbice Expo and Trade Fair, live entertainment will be featured every night, thanks to sponsorships from prominent companies. Digicel and GTT, major cellular networks, are set to delight the crowd tomorrow and Saturday, respectively, with a treasure trove of surprises.

President of the CCCC, Leekha Rambrich underscored the event’s theme, “Fostering economic growth and food security”.

The Chamber, he said, seeks to underscore the pivotal role agriculture plays in the country’s economy and food security. This emphasis will be reinforced by honouring outstanding farmers who have excelled in various categories such as rice, cattle, cash crops, and fisheries. Farmers will also have the opportunity to showcase their produce at the ‘expo’.

Moreover, the Berbice Expo and Trade Fair continues its tradition of giving back to the community, in that a portion of its proceeds will be allocated to supporting the special needs school in New Amsterdam.

The organisers have extended a warm invitation to families and patrons to attend in large numbers. With affordable tickets and a dynamic programme that includes live entertainment by some of the country’s biggest names, educational exhibits, and numerous free giveaways, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

This year, over 160 booths have been booked by more than 120 local exhibitors. Last year, the event attracted over 40,000 patrons, and the organisers are anticipating even more enthusiastic visitors this year. The Berbice Expo and Trade Fair promises to be a celebration of culture, agriculture, and community, uniting the region in a grand spectacle of unity and progress.