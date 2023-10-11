Traffic Chief urges responsible parking to prevent hazards

MOTORISTS are being advised by the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department to obey traffic laws when parking their vehicles on the road, especially in areas with heavy traffic.

In his appeal, Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh pointed out the frequent occurrence of dangerous parking at important public agencies in the city.

Officer Singh clarified that roadways are blocked, causing traffic to come to a halt. This also presents a hazard for pedestrians, potentially causing fatalities.

“We at the traffic department, we are seeking to sensitise as much as possible to cause a realignment of focus on each motorist, to ensure they understand the implication when such an act is being committed,” underscored the traffic chief.

He said the warning is being issued to protect road users from legal consequences.

“We are asking you to comply with the rules of the road and directions of police in uniform. We are asking you to be considerate to the extent that you will park your vehicles in designated places or spaces and to resist the temptation to become an errant motorist,” he emphasized.

He added, “We are taking this step to inform you, to empower you, to assist you so as to cause you not to be in receipt of a ticket.

The traffic chief appealed to road users to exercise caution and utilize roadways responsibly in order to maintain the safety of all stakeholders.