Fire prevention takes centre stage at City Mall
THE Guyana Fire Service (GFS) conducted an outreach at the City Mall located at Camp Street, Georgetown, on Tuesday. Fire safety and prevention were discussed with roughly 160 shoppers and passersby by staff from the Fire Prevention Department.

They learned about the importance of having smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in homes and businesses, as well as the equipment and methods used by the Fire Service to put out fires.
As part of the outreach, EMTs offered free blood pressure and blood sugar testing to 70 individuals. The GFS will be conducting visits to schools today along Woolford Avenue in Georgetown to educate students and teachers on the dangers of fires and how to prevent them.

