Fake social media accounts impersonating First Lady
IN a concerning development, the Office of the First Lady of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, has once again, raised the alarm regarding the persistence of fake social media accounts falsely claiming to represent Her Excellency, Arya Ali, the First Lady.

These deceptive accounts have been actively attempting to engage in various transactions while impersonating the First Lady and her office.
The Office of the First Lady wants to emphasise that neither the First Lady nor any of her staff will engage in online transactions related to government services. Such activities are neither authorised nor legitimate.

Citizens are strongly urged to exercise caution and maintain vigilance when encountering these fraudulent accounts. It is essential not to interact with them and, most importantly, never to provide payment or any confidential information to these imposters.

To ensure the authenticity of the First Lady’s online presence, individuals are advised to refer to her official Facebook page, which is labelled ‘Arya Ali – First Lady of Guyana.’
Additionally, all genuine social media accounts associated with Her Excellency Arya Ali use the username: @aryaaligy.
The Office of the First Lady appreciates the cooperation of the public in addressing this issue and ensuring that the First Lady’s online identity remains secure and trustworthy.

