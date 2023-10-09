US$29M specialty hospital earmarked for East Bank

NIGHTINGALE Super Specialty Hospital Inc. (NSSH) has submitted a project proposal to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the construction of a US$29M specialised healthcare facility at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to a project summary prepared by the company, a team of highly trained and skilled professionals, including doctors in general and specialised practice, as well as technicians.

The NSSH is registered under the Company Act of Guyana with its registered office located at 137 Sheriff Street, Georgetown. The company was incorporated in March 2021and has a vision to bring to Guyana, a high quality of medical services.

The construction timeline of the facility which will have 100 beds, is nine to 24 months based on experience and past projects. During the construction phase, 100 jobs will be created, followed by 90 full-time jobs once the facility becomes operational.

Serving as a vital cornerstone of medical care, the facility will play a pivotal role in diagnosing, treating, and preventing various illnesses and injuries.

Additionally, it will contribute to medical research advancements and provide training for healthcare professionals.

The EPA has since revealed that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will not be required for the construction and operation of the facility.

The agency, in a public notice, stated that the project will not significantly affect the environment, and is therefore exempted from the requirement to conduct an EIA.

Providing a further detailed explanation, EPA said impacts from noise will be low to moderate, short-term and localised during construction.

In cases of a power outage during operation, a low noise energy efficient and fume-controlled power generator system will be used to reduce noise emissions.

Noise emissions are not expected to exceed 90 dB(A).

Secondly, impacts from dust pollution will be moderate during construction. Dust control measures such as dampening the work area, covering loose soil materials, and implementing water spraying systems to suppress dust emissions will be undertaken.

Meanwhile, general construction waste will be placed in skip bins and will be disposed of at an EPA-approved sanitary landfill.