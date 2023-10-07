RHTYSC to host Naeem Nasir Memorial second division tournament on Sunday

The Area H Ground on Sunday is set to become a hive of activities when the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club hosts the annual Naeem Nasir Memorial one day cricket tournament in memory of the founder of Bakewell.

Naeem Nasir died on the ninth of October 2012 at the Balwant Singh Hospital after a long illness at the age of fifty-two years.

He founded the popular bakery, Bakewell and was the Chief Executive Officer until his death. Nasir was well known for his support of sports across the country especially cricket and lawn tennis.

Secretary Hilbert Foster stated that the club is pleased to honour the memory of Nasir as he played a major role in the rise of the RHTYSC from an ordinary cricket club into Guyana’s most progressive youth and sports organisation.

Bakewell came on board as the official sponsor of the club’s under-17 and second division teams in 2000 and has also played a major supporter of the club activities over the last quarter century.

The company co-sponsors activities such as the Christmas Village, Charity Programme, Annual Magazine, Summer Camp, Cricket Academy, Award Ceremony and community projects. The RHTYSC Bakewell cricket teams have won close to twenty major titles in Berbice under the sponsorship and has produced over one hundred Guyana and Berbice players such as Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Esuan Crandon, Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud and Shemaine Campbelle.

The team has also successfully completed over one thousand community programmes and projects under the name of the sponsorship.

The Naeem Nasir tournament bowls off at 09:00hrs and has a total of eight teams which are clashing for the winner’s prize of one hundred thousand dollars and the memorial trophy.

The teams are Ebini, Wiruni, Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Rose Hall Tigers, Cut and Load, Skeldon, Police and Courtland.

The opening round of matches will be five overs per side while the others rounds will be eight overs and the final will be a ten overs affair.

The Man of the Final will also receive a special award while the Berbice Cricket Board will also use the opportunity to donate balls to the cricket teams in the Berbice River area.

Entrance to the venue will be free and fans will be entertained by a popular music set — Family Valves.