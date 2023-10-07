One Guyana Basketball League resumes tonight at National Gymnasium

The National Gymnasium is set to come alive once again with the resumption of the One Guyana Basketball Premier League following a month-long break.

Matchday five of the tournament is scheduled for this evening and will feature an exciting lineup of three games.

The Jaguar Conference promises thrilling action as the young stars of Cummingsburg Bounty Colts, including Domitre Rankin, face off against Lamaha Park Springs Pepsi Sonics at 17:00hrs. Following this showdown, McDoom/Prospect Kobras will take on Leonora D-UP Rising Stars at 19:00hrs.

Wrapping up the day’s proceedings, the formidable team from Region 10, the Kwakwani Untouchables, representing the Harpy Eagles, will clash with the Plaisance Guardians in a highly anticipated matchup.

es 14 teams divided into two conferences: the Harpy Eagle Conference and the Jaguar Conference, with a projected total of 56 to 63 games to be played.

Teams within each conference will compete against each other twice, and the top four teams from each conference will qualify for the playoffs. The first-ranked team will face the fourth-ranked team, while the second-ranked team will take on the third-ranked team in the playoffs.

The winners of the playoff games will advance to their respective Conference Finals, where they will engage in a best-of-three series to determine who will secure a spot in the national finals.

The Jaguar Conference is represented by the following teams: Stabroek Eagles, Leonora D-UP Rising Stars, Cummingsburg Bounty Colts, Lamaha Park/Springs Pepsi Sonics, McDoom/Prospect Kobras, Cummings Lodge, and UG Trojans.

In the Harpy Eagles Conference, the competing squads include: Kitty/Campbellville Ravens, South Ruimveldt Ravens, Plaisance Guardians, Guyana Defence Force, Wortmanville/Werk-en-Rust Pacesetters, North Ruimveldt Caimans, and Kwakwani Untouchables.

The tournament champions will receive a prize of $1 million, along with trophies, while the runners-up will be awarded $500,000 in addition to trophies.

This exciting basketball tournament has been made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sports, G-Boats Guyana, the National Sports Commission, the Guyana Basketball Federation, and the Georgetown Basketball Federation.