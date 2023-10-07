News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
One Guyana Basketball League resumes tonight at National Gymnasium
UG trojans in actions during the first round of play at the National Gymnasium
UG trojans in actions during the first round of play at the National Gymnasium

The National Gymnasium is set to come alive once again with the resumption of the One Guyana Basketball Premier League following a month-long break.
Matchday five of the tournament is scheduled for this evening and will feature an exciting lineup of three games.
The Jaguar Conference promises thrilling action as the young stars of Cummingsburg Bounty Colts, including Domitre Rankin, face off against Lamaha Park Springs Pepsi Sonics at 17:00hrs. Following this showdown, McDoom/Prospect Kobras will take on Leonora D-UP Rising Stars at 19:00hrs.
Wrapping up the day’s proceedings, the formidable team from Region 10, the Kwakwani Untouchables, representing the Harpy Eagles, will clash with the Plaisance Guardians in a highly anticipated matchup.

es 14 teams divided into two conferences: the Harpy Eagle Conference and the Jaguar Conference, with a projected total of 56 to 63 games to be played.
Teams within each conference will compete against each other twice, and the top four teams from each conference will qualify for the playoffs. The first-ranked team will face the fourth-ranked team, while the second-ranked team will take on the third-ranked team in the playoffs.
The winners of the playoff games will advance to their respective Conference Finals, where they will engage in a best-of-three series to determine who will secure a spot in the national finals.

The Jaguar Conference is represented by the following teams: Stabroek Eagles, Leonora D-UP Rising Stars, Cummingsburg Bounty Colts, Lamaha Park/Springs Pepsi Sonics, McDoom/Prospect Kobras, Cummings Lodge, and UG Trojans.

In the Harpy Eagles Conference, the competing squads include: Kitty/Campbellville Ravens, South Ruimveldt Ravens, Plaisance Guardians, Guyana Defence Force, Wortmanville/Werk-en-Rust Pacesetters, North Ruimveldt Caimans, and Kwakwani Untouchables.

The tournament champions will receive a prize of $1 million, along with trophies, while the runners-up will be awarded $500,000 in addition to trophies.
This exciting basketball tournament has been made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sports, G-Boats Guyana, the National Sports Commission, the Guyana Basketball Federation, and the Georgetown Basketball Federation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.