AG supports consolidation, urges expedited trials

THE long-awaited trials related to electoral fraud cases in Guyana involving former District Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo, former PNC/R Chairperson Volda Lawrence, political activist Carol Smith-Joseph and others are progressing at a frustratingly slow pace.

Attorney-General (AG) Anil Nandlall expressed his concerns with the protracted legal proceedings, and voiced his support for the Prosecution’s call to consolidate these cases.

Special Prosecutor Darshan Ramdhani, KC, who represents the State in the electoral fraud case, has advocated for the establishment of a special court to hear the evidence, emphasising the need for expedited trials. The case has remained stagnant for nearly three years, prompting growing concerns about the delay in justice.

During a recent episode of his ‘Issues In the News’ programme, streamed on a social media platform, Attorney-General Nandlall conveyed his support for any action that could lead to the commencement of the trials.

He highlighted that the cases have already dragged on for an extended period, which is not in the best interest of the State, the defence, or the public.

“It is not in the State’s interest; it is not in the defence’s interest, neither is it in the public’s interest that these matters of national importance are delayed further. It is in the interest of justice, it is in the interest of the defense, it is in the interest of the rule of law, it is in the interest of the State, that these cases are tried and disposed of as quickly as possible. Enough time has already elapsed,” stated Attorney General Nandlall.

He expressed hope that formal requests to the appropriate judicial officer would result in decisions that prioritise justice.

While acknowledging the need for a fair trial, Minister Nandlall emphasised that justice delayed is justice denied.

He shared his frustration at the recent proceedings in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where discussions revolved around issues such as the separation of charges, procedural matters, and the selection of magistrates.

Nandlall pointed out that the public is more concerned with seeing progress in these significant cases.

In the complex electoral fraud case, efforts are being made to expedite proceedings, including the consideration of appointing a dedicated magistrate. The case has been adjourned until October 25.

The electoral fraud cases date back to the 2020 elections, and involve allegations of false vote counts.

A Presidential Commission of Inquiry in April 2023 found evidence of collusion and collaboration among senior GECOM officials to manipulate votes in favour of the APNU+AFC coalition. The report highlighted the roles played by Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Election Officer Roxanne Myers, and Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo in attempting to undermine the electoral process in Electoral District No. 4.