Minister McCoy advocates youth engagement for global peace and security

reaffirms commitment to peacekeeping and peacebuilding in an interconnected world

IN a world marked by increasing interconnectedness and global challenges, the pursuit of peace and security is not merely a noble aspiration but an imperative.

This is according to Member of Parliament and Minister Within the Ministry of the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, as he delivered an enlightening address at the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) on Tuesday focusing on the Role of Parliamentarians in Peacekeeping and Security.

His speech encompassed vital aspects of international security, youth participation, and the commendable contributions of Guyana to global peace efforts.

Youth Engagement: A Cornerstone of Prosperity

Minister McCoy began by emphasising the essential role of youth in promoting international security and peacebuilding.

He acknowledged that, with their participation in governance, the youth can contribute significantly to the well-being and prosperity of their nations.

Guyana, he noted, has actively engaged its youth population in decision-making processes for over a decade, firmly believing in its importance for building a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future.

Minister McCoy highlighted the presence of a Youth Parliament in Guyana, a platform that has nurtured political passion and interest among young individuals.

He noted that many early participants in the Youth Parliament have gone on to engage actively in politics, serving either in government or opposition parties. Some have even become part of the Presidential Youth Advisory Council, established by President Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali.

The central focus of Minister McCoy’s address was the pivotal role of Parliamentarians in promoting peacekeeping and security, with a special emphasis on Guyana’s contributions in this domain. He expounded on several key areas in which Parliamentarians play an instrumental role:

Policy Formulation and Oversight: Minister McCoy explained that Parliamentarians in Guyana engage in formulating and reviewing policies related to national security and international peacekeeping. They allocate resources based on intelligence and security assessments, and they continually evolve legislative frameworks to align with international conventions, such as laws related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing.

Regional and International Engagement: Guyanese Parliamentarians maintain active engagements with their counterparts regionally and internationally through organizations like the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), CARICOM’s Regional Security Services, and the Organization of American States (OAS). These engagements advocate for regional and global cooperation on security issues.

Public Awareness and Advocacy: Minister McCoy underscored that issues surrounding Guyana’s border controversy with Venezuela have been non-partisan in their national Parliament. Parliamentarians have consistently voiced support for peaceful resolutions of conflicts in regional and international forums, emphasising the importance of diplomacy and the rule of law in addressing security challenges.

Minister McCoy provided practical examples of policies and initiatives supported by Guyanese Parliamentarians. These initiatives encompassed a wide range of areas:

• Security Concerns and Crime: The government has enacted legislation aimed at better monitoring and evaluating local and external threats, including the establishment of a National Intelligence and Security Agency, strengthening Community Policing Groups, and addressing cybersecurity.

• Counterterrorism and Regional Security: Guyana, as a member of CARICOM, has engaged in regional efforts to address security threats, including terrorism and transnational crime.

• Participation in International Peacekeeping: Guyana has contributed contingents to regional and international peacekeeping missions and has been a leader in elections observatory missions globally.

• Conflict Resolution and Mediation: In a nation marked by historical ethnic and political tensions, the political leadership has played vital roles in ameliorating conflict through open public discourse, structured dialogue, and a commitment to parliamentary democracy.

• National Reconciliation: Acknowledging historical injustices and inequalities, Guyana is taking steps to create an enabling environment for national reconciliation. Upcoming constitutional reforms are expected to play a pivotal role in achieving this goal.

INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY

Minister McCoy elaborated on Guyana’s diplomatic efforts to resolve border disputes and maintain peace with neighbouring countries. He stressed the importance of peaceful resolutions through international arbitration and judicial processes. The government of Guyana actively engages in diplomacy to seek support for its national peacebuilding efforts and plays a crucial role on the UN Security Council.

Minister McCoy reiterated the significant role that youth play in peacebuilding and emphasised the importance of creating spaces and strengthening programmes that empower young people. He noted Guyana’s efforts to engage its young population in the political, social, and economic processes of the country, highlighting the positive impact of youth involvement in peace processes.

He also emphasised the benefits of youth participation in peacebuilding, including greater resilience to conflict, improved conflict resolution skills, and increased social cohesion. He noted that engaging young people in the political process contributes to political and social stability and ultimately fosters a peaceful society.

In his closing remarks, Minister McCoy reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to being a responsible member of the international community and a net contributor to universal peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts. He expressed gratitude to all participants at the CPC for their dedication to global peace and security.

Following his speech, Minister McCoy participated in a Question and Answer session, addressing queries on Guyana’s international security challenges, contributions to peacekeeping efforts, regional security, counterterrorism, and the role of youth in peacebuilding.

He shared insights into Guyana’s efforts to address cyber threats, security sector oversight, and its diplomacy for universal peacekeeping. He also underscored the importance of ongoing support, mentorship, and resources to sustain youth involvement in peacebuilding.

Minister Kwame McCoy’s address at the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference shed light on the critical roles played by Parliamentarians and youth in promoting international security and peacebuilding.

Guyana’s commitment to these efforts, its active engagement in diplomatic resolutions, and its nurturing of young leaders were evident in his compelling speech. His emphasis on inclusive governance, sustainable development, and the power of youth engagement highlighted the positive impact that nations can achieve through collaboration and shared dedication to peace and security.