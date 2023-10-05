Supporters of election rigging go to Washington DC, asking for democracy

A DELEGATION from the opposition APNU+AFC met members of the Black Caucus in the US to complain about alleged state discrimination in Guyana. Anyone who studies politics would know that was a PR stunt on the part of Hakeem Jeffries who has to placate Rickford Burke because Jeffries’ constituency is predominantly Black.

What we don’t know about the delegation is if they appeared in front of media houses that cater to the West Indian diaspora while they were in Washington. It would be interesting to know that if they did so if they were asked about the March-July attempts at electoral fraud in Guyana.

At the time of writing, one does not know if they have returned to Guyana, but if they do, one hopes they will face the media and field questions about election rigging. Everyone of that group that went to the US denies that there were monumental attempts to rig the 2020 election so that they themselves could remain in power illegally.

A woman who is part of the delegation was adamant that Granger should not have conceded to election defeat. This middle class elitist politician is someone you would never believe would have behaved like this. She was relentlessly aggressive that Granger should not demit office and the APNU+AFC will face whatever consequences it has to, but it will not concede defeat.

Before 2020, these middle class elites came across as cultured folks who embraced the values that underpin the existence of civilization, but March-July 2020 exposed them as dangerous people. We in the world grew up with the indoctrination that it is low income crowds that would take to the streets and help the riggers to stay in power. We expect the educated middle class folks to set an example of higher behaviour.

That did not happen in the general elections of March 2020. One of the lessons that was learnt from March 2020 is that the racist, middle class elites in this country are far more “low-life” in their psychology than the rowdy crowds we expect to misbehave.

It is indeed another humongous irony tumbling down in Guyana where opposition politicians that reject legal election results went to the US to complain about bad governance in Guyana. I hope Jeffries was decent enough to advise them that since they accept an election contest in Guyana as a legitimate and legal form of seeking political power and in which they participate, therefore they must accept the legitimate results.

In the meantime, it is silly for anyone in this country to think that the US government is going to ask the Guyana Government to accede to the agenda of the visiting delegation. It is stupid for anyone in this country to think that a sovereign, democratic government in Guyana would accede to the request of another government to accept and implement what the opposition party in Guyana wants.

If the Guyana Government does that, then what is the point of having election? Why not invite the opposition to share power? It will not happen because research data must substantiate claims of discrimination. Which US official is going to approach the President and advise him to desist from discrimination without producing a dossier on ethnic bias in the exercise of power?

One must understand the realpolitik behind that opposition delegation. It is the realpolitik of Hakeem Jeffries. He chaperoned this delegation because Jeffries needs Burke for his constituency politics. It begins and ends there. The US administration will not intervene to tell the Guyanese president what to do. The Black Caucus will not as well. It is interesting to note that the Black Caucus has not, in the past, issued a statement about any aspect of Guyanese politics. And there is no statement from them about the recent Guyanese opposition entourage that went to Washington, DC last week. The visit was about Jeffrey and his own narrow politics.

For all the so-called closeness Burke has with Jeffries why Jeffries don’t use his so-called American power to get the charges against Burke dropped here in Guyana. For all the power Burke thinks Jeffries has, why he doesn’t ask Jeffries to get the charges removed? If Burke thinks that he and Jeffries run things in Guyana then, Burke should touch down here at the airport.

In the meantime, the anti-oil lobby and the usual suspects are silent on the opposition’s visit to Washington, DC. One thought that the anti-oil lobby would have asked the delegation to include fossil fuel issues on its agenda. And one was expecting the usual suspects to write their letter with forty signatures asking the Black Caucus to demand inclusiveness in Guyana. Maybe the letter is still coming.