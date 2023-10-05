President Ali: Guyana, Costa Rica discuss eco-tourism, climate change co-operation

GUYANA is hoping to collaborate with Costa Rica to advance its eco-tourism industry, President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced on Tuesday.

Dr. Ali recently travelled to the Central American state to receive an award from the Inter-American Institute for Agricultural Cooperation (IICA) for his leadership in Food Security.

He also met with Costa Rican President, Rodrigo Chaves Robles. The two Heads of State held a press briefing, where President Ali expressed Guyana’s interest in collaborating with the country.

In fact, President Ali noted that Guyana was modelling its eco-tourism industry after Costa Rica’s.

“In positing Guyana as a major destination for eco-tourism, we have identified Costa Rica as our model…We are embarking on a programme to work closely with the government of Costa Rica in helping us develop our eco-tourism product in Guyana.”

Back in April the two countries signed a Letter of Intent and Collaboration to explore investment opportunities, exchange knowledge, and provide technical support. The agreement was signed by Guyana’s Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond and Costa Rican Minister of Tourism, William Rodriguez Lopez.

This collaboration had marked a significant step towards expanding Guyana’s tourism product through international partnerships.

Further, Guyana is hoping to collaborate on climate change and forestry preservation with the country.

In November, Guyana is expected to host a side event at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference/ Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC also known as COP 28.

The country has also been appointed by the Commonwealth secretariat to develop a framework on climate change and forest preservation.

The country will be presenting on key issues, which include climate services, climate financing, advancing on development of the carbon market, and advancing operations in the loss and damage fund.

Speaking on several international forums, President Ali revealed his intentions to further lobby for more financing for the region, especially as it relates to the ongoing works to preserve its forested lands.