Cuban agriculture delegation to participate in Guyana’s Agri-Expo

REPRESENTATIVES from the Cuban Agriculture Sector will be present at the Guyana Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, happening on October 20-22. It will comprise high-level representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Cuban Beekeeping Company (APICUBA), the Agriculture Import-Export Company (CATEC), and other agricultural agencies.

In a meeting with Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, His Excellency Halim Majeed, recently, Cuban agriculture officials told the Ambassador that this will be their second visit to Guyana for this year–the first being in June with the Cuban First Vice-Minister of Agriculture, the Honorable Rodolfo Rodriguez Exposito, heading the Delegation to a CELAC Meeting of Agriculture Ministers.

While he was in Georgetown, Vice-Minister Rodriguez Exposito met with Guyana’s Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and agreed to intensify co-operation in agriculture in the context of the Regional Food Security Programme spearheaded by Guyana.

Given the deep interest in Apiculture by His Excellency, Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, APICUBA’s Director General, Lazaro Bruno Rodriguez, explained that special emphasis will be placed on collaboration with Guyana in developing and expanding the production of honey, propolis, and royal jelly, among other products.

Last Thursday’s meeting was productive, according to Ambassador Majeed, and the Cuban side is looking forward, with great interest, to participating in the Guyana Agri-Investment Forum and meeting other participants and entrepreneurs.

Accompanying APICUBA Director General Bruno Rodriguez to the meeting were Ms. Martha Casanova Camara, Commercial Director, APICUBA; Mr. Julio Gomez Gonzalez, Director, CATEC; and Mr. Orlando Diaz Rodriguez, International Relations Director, Cuban Ministry of Agriculture.