Another 200 low-income houses being constructed in Region Three

IN an effort to address the housing needs of low-income families, contractors are gearing up to mobilise for the construction of an additional 200 low-income houses in West Coast Demerara, Region Three.

On Wednesday, engineers from the Projects Department of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) took a significant step forward by conducting site visits to the proposed construction sites in Leonora and Meten-Meer-Zorg.

The initiative, aimed at providing affordable housing options to those in need, has gained momentum as the CH&PA takes proactive measures to ensure quality and timely delivery. The site visits conducted on Wednesday marked a crucial phase in the project’s execution.

To guarantee the construction meets the highest standards, the Projects Department will maintain vigilant oversight throughout the project’s duration. This commitment to monitoring includes continuous assessments and inspections of the construction process.

The decision to expand low-income housing in the West Coast Demerara region reflects the government’s dedication to improving housing conditions for vulnerable populations.

By addressing the pressing need for affordable houses, these initiatives aim to enhance the overall quality of life for citizens and contribute to the country’s development.

As contractors prepare to mobilise for construction, the CH&PA and its engineering team remain steadfast in their mission to create a brighter future for low-income families in Guyana.

The Housing Ministry noted that the upcoming housing project is expected to bring relief and improved living conditions to many who have long awaited affordable housing solutions.

Back in July 2022, an MoU was inked between the Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority for the construction of 500 low-income housing units in Region Three. The units are being constructed at Anna Catherina, Edinburg and Leonora, West Coast Demerara.