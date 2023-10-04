Matthews fortifies hold as No. 1 all-rounder in T20I rankings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, (CMC) – West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews reinforced her place at No. 1 in the latest ICC Women’s Twenty20 International all-rounder rankings after producing back-to-back exceptional performances against hosts and world champions, Australia Women.

Matthews made significant gains in the batting and bowling rankings after playing a leading role in both departments in the first two T20Is against the Aussies in Sydney and now has 480 ratings points – a personal best.

The 25-year-old moved up 10 places to No. 7 in the batting rankings, her highest position since making her debut nine years ago against New Zealand Women in St Vincent, while she rose two places to tie with Sri Lanka left-arm spinner, Inoka Ranaweera, at No. 5 in the rankings for bowlers.

Matthews was unbeaten on 99 when her team were swept aside by eight wickets in the first T20I on Sunday at North Sydney Oval, but she slammed an incredible 132 to follow up a three-wicket burst to lead her side in the highest successful run chase of all-time in women’s T20Is on Monday at the same venue.

The opener and off-spin bowler is currently enjoying a run of seven consecutive Player-of-the-Match awards in women’s T20Is.

Her predecessor as West Indies Women’s captain, Stafanie Taylor, has also made moves in the latest rankings, rising six places to 30th in the batting rankings, but she is still way below her personal best ranking of No. 1 achieved 13 years ago.

Taylor made 59 off 41 balls and shared a record 174 for the second wicket with Matthews in the remarkable, successful run chase in the second T20I.

Only two other West Indies Women batter appeared in the top 100 of the latest rankings – Chedean Nation, who was not selected for the trip to Australia, dropped one spot to a tie in 77th with Josephine Nkomo of Zimbabwe, and Shemaine Campbell, who formalised the win in the second T20I, was unmoved at 81st.

All the West Indies Women’s bowlers appearing in the top 100 of the latest rankings, except Matthews and pacer Chinelle Henry, remain practically in the same place.

Henry moved up five places with a personal best 423 ratings points, and she was tied in 73rd with fellow pacer Fatima Sana of Pakistan.

Off-spinner Karishma Ramharack remained 30th, leg-spinner Afy Fletcher dropped one place to 34th, Shamilia Connell moved up a spot to 44th, fellow pacer Shakera Selman, who was also not selected for the trip to Australia, moved up one to 83rd, and Cherry-Ann Fraser remained at 99th.