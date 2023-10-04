Demerara and Berbice register Inter-County wins

ROUND two of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) senior inter-county 50-over tournament got underway at the Enmore Community Centre and the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) grounds, resulting in a marginal win for Berbice and a more convincing victory for Demerara, respectively.

Berbice clashed with the GCB Select XI at Enmore in a closer-than-expected three-wicket win. The Select XI won the toss and decided to bat first, posting 188-9 from their allotted overs. Skipper Veerasammy Permaul starred with the ball, snaring a five-wicket haul from his 10 overs; giving up 40 runs. Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie and Niall Smith each took one wicket for Berbice.

Opener Raymond Perez top scored with 52 while Christoper Barnwell (50) was the only other batter to reach the half-century milestone for the GCB Select XI.

In response, Kevin Sinclair, who opened the batting for Berbice, top scored with 81 runs to guide his team to the three-wicket win.

Over at GCC, Demerara got past Essequibo by four wickets with 4.4 overs to spare.

Essequibo won the toss and batted first, posting 203 runs all out in 41.2 overs, a target they would’ve felt was about 30 runs short. None of their batsmen got to 50 with wicketkeeper batter, Kemol Savory, top scoring with 36 runs and Quentin Sampson not far behind with 32.

Ronaldo Ali Mohamed and Sherfane Rutherford each grabbed three-wickets in an excellent bowling effort for Demerara.

In reply, West Indies’ Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul held his bat through the innings with a top score of 71 that steered a somewhat wobbly Demerara reply to victory. His score include six 4’s and one 6. Akshaya Persaud provided ample support with a knock of 41 from 51 balls.

Anthony Adams was the pick of Essequibo bowlers taking 2 for 40 from his 10 overs. (Calvin Chapman)