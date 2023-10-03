Deputy Commissioner Budhram leads security delegation on working visit to Brazil

strengthens bilateral relations with Brazil in defence and security

IN a noteworthy development highlighting the deepening bilateral ties between Guyana and Brazil, Deputy Police Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag.) Ravindradat Budhram led a high-level delegation from Guyana on a strategic visit to Brazil. This visit, which took place from September 25th to 29th, 2023, underscores the growing strength and depth of the relationship between the two nations.

The Guyanese delegation comprised representatives from key agencies, including the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). Their mission was to engage in crucial dialogues and exchanges aimed at advancing co-operation and collaboration in the fields of defence and security.

This strategic visit serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of Guyana and Brazil to fortify their mutual co-operation, with a particular focus on advancing their shared defence and security interests.

Mr. Budhram, at the helm of the Guyanese delegation, led discussions with their Brazilian counterparts to enhance operational capabilities, share best practices, and explore potential collaborative opportunities.

The primary objective of the visit was to deepen mutual understanding, foster trust, and establish a more robust framework for future cooperation between the two nations in these critical areas.

This significant initiative also reaffirms the enduring bonds between Guyana and Brazil, two neighbouring countries navigating the complexities of the global landscape together. It marks a pivotal moment in their shared journey toward enhanced defence and security co-operation, promising to bring them even closer in the years to come.

When contacted by this publication, Deputy Commissioner Budhram said the strategic visit to Brazil exemplifies the commitment to strengthening partnerships and collaboration with our neighbours. “It’s a testament to the shared vision of Guyana and Brazil for a safer and more secure region.”

He continued: “The discussions we had during this visit were not just about co-operation; they were about building trust. Trust is the foundation upon which effective international partnerships are built. Our delegation included experts from various key agencies, reflecting the comprehensive approach we take towards defence and security. Together, we explored avenues for sharing best practices and enhancing our operational capabilities. In an increasingly interconnected world, our defence and security interests are closely intertwined. By working together, we can better address the challenges that both our nations may face.”

He concluded by stating that the visit also demonstrates the adaptability and resilience of the various agencies. “As we look to the future, we envision a strengthened framework for ongoing co-operation with Brazil. Together, we can address emerging threats and challenges effectively.”