18-year-old killed, four injured in Nabaclis accident
DEAD: Ganesh Mahabal
DEAD: Ganesh Mahabal

TRAGEDY struck on Sunday at Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara, when an accident claimed the life of an 18-year-old and left three of his friends injured after the driver of the car they were travelling in lost control while negotiating a turn.

Dead is Ganesh Mahabal of Belmont, Mahaica, whilst his friends Mahendra Ramnarine, 17, of Supply, Mahaica; Mark Thomas, 18, also of Supply, Mahaica and Vickey Seeram, 32, of Chelsea Park, Mahaica, are currently receiving treatment. The driver also had to seek medical attention for his injuries.

According to a police release, at 02:04hrs motor car PAC 3435 was proceeding east along the Nabaclis public road and, whilst negotiating a right turn, the driver lost control and collided with an electricity pole on the northern parapet, after which the vehicle toppled and ended up in a drain.

“As a result of the collision, the driver and the occupant in the front seat were flung out of the motor car. The other three occupants in the rear of the vehicle were trapped in the car, but with the assistance of public-spirited citizens, the vehicle was pushed over onto the northern parapet and out of the drain,” the release said.

The injured persons were placed into an ambulance and conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where Mahabal was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver and the remaining occupants are currently receiving medical treatment at the GPHC, the release added.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
