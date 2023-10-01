Prime Minister’s T20 softball tournament climaxes today

…Regal to feature in all three men’s finals

AFTER two days of glorious sunshine, which saw batsmen dominating proceedings in most of the matches, the seventh edition of the Prime Minister Softball T20 tournament climaxes at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground, Queenstown today.

The action is set to get started at 8.30 hrs with the women’s 15-over final featuring defending champions 4R Lioness against Highway Challengers.

Local power house Regal will feature in all three men’s finals, putting their titles on the line in the Masters Over-40, Legends Over-50 and Open All Stars. The Masters and Legends are a repeat of last year’s finals played at the Guyana National Stadium which saw Regal Masters winning from Ariel Masters and the Legens stopping the New York Softball Cricket League (NYSC) Legends.

Meanwhile, the Open All Stars, which will culminate under lights, will see Regal All Stars battling with the unbeaten Ariel Knight Ryders who haven’t lost a game since bursting onto the scene in emphatic fashion in 2021.

In the two Legends semi-finals, played at the Police Sports Club, Eve Leary yesterday afternoon, Regal Legends defeated Pegasus Storm by 35 runs while New York won from Toronto Blizzards, ensuring that both Canadian teams were sent packing.

Set a challenging 193 for victory after Regal Legends reached 192 for six in their 20 overs, Pegasus Storm stumbled to 157 for in their allotted 20 overs despite a fine 93 from Oswald “Papa” Chandla whose knock included seven fours and six sixes off 52 balls. Mohendra Arjune (66) and Uniss Yusuf (45) were the top batters for Regal Legends.

In the other semi-final, played on the adjoining ground, NYSCL Legends batted first and made 201 for eight while Toronto Blizzards were163 for six when their 20 overs expired.

Earlier in the day, Sunil Dhaniram blasted a boundary-studded 177 while his brother Sudesh slammed 91 as Toronto Blizzards piled up an imposing 346 for two versus Savage Legends at the DCC ground. Savage Legends reached 169 for six in reply with Vijay Gobin hitting 90.

The consistent Yusuf was also in a non-nonsense mood on Friday, pounding Marine Legends to the tune of 191 as Regal Legends won easily while Ramesh Deonarine struck 131 against Rockaway Legends to ensure the defending champions continue their dominance.