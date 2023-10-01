Optique Vision Care to open first privately-owned Ophthalmology Hospital

IN celebrating 10 years in existence, Optique Vision Care (OVC) will be extending its services with the establishment of a privately-owned Ophthalmology hospital.

This announcement was made Friday by the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dhani Narine at a special award and presentation ceremony held at Herdmanston Lodge in Georgetown.

Construction is currently in its first phase and is expected to be opened to the general public in August 2024 at New Market Street, Georgetown. Narine said that as the company continues to expand its services, the focus is also to create employment opportunities for Guyanese.

“Optique Vision Care is the first to provide employment to Optometrists from the University of Guyana Optometry Programme in 2013/2014, the first to establish an Optical Chain in Guyana…Today, we have five stores with the sixth one currently under construction,” Narine said.

He also noted that the company is the first to introduce Crizal lens technology to Guyana in addition to the use of Electronic Health Record System (EHR) within the industry in Guyana in 2019.

“As a company, we are proud to be part of and to embrace the country’s national development plan, including medical tourism. We see this as the next chapter of Optique’s journey and look forward to providing even more employment opportunities to Guyanese,” Narine added.

The company’s first store was established at Helena No. 1 Mahaica, East Coast Demerara and subsequently more branches were established across the country.

“We not only deliver a consistent brand experience through comprehensive eye care, but to also offer quality products and services to patients across the country…This is evident in the development and implementation of a Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Programme and Register, the provision of diagnostic tests such as Pachymetry, retinal photography, visual field tests, OCTs, laser services, the development of training policies, and procedural manuals,” Narine said.

Meanwhile, to mark the company’s 10th anniversary, over 205 children across the three counties – Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo – were given eye tests and spectacles. The company held several outreaches in the different regions led by co-founder and Optometrist, Madonna Narine. She said these outreaches are in keeping with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Beneficiaries included Joshua’s children home, Bosch Boys Home, Shaheed Boy and Girls Home, Volunteer Youth Corps, Blessed Children Home, Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Bal Nivas Children Home at Port Mourant; Canaan’s children home, Hauraruni Girls Home, the community of Long Creek at Soesdyke/Linden Highway, and communities on the Essequibo Coast. Seven of the company’s past and present employees were also honoured for their commitment.