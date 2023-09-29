President Ali and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State engage in high-level talks

IN a significant diplomatic encounter, President Dr. Irfaan Ali held a productive meeting on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy, Adel Al Jubeir, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting took place at State House and covered a wide range of topics, including economic co-operation, investment opportunities, infrastructural development, renewable energy, agriculture, and the oil and gas sector.

The high-level talks were attended by Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, who lent their expertise to the discussions, underscoring the importance of the meeting.

Ambassador Khalid Al-Anqari, the Director General of the Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Badr AlMuaiqel, an Advisor in the Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, represented the Saudi Arabian delegation. Their presence emphasised the significance of the engagement between the two nations.

During the meeting, President Ali took the opportunity to outline his vision for the future of Guyana, highlighting the country’s commitment to sustainable development and economic growth. He emphasised the investment potential in Guyana, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, and the oil and gas industry, which have been pivotal to the nation’s recent economic advancements.

The leaders had cooperative and mutually understanding discussions. Sharing ideas and perspectives laid the groundwork for potential collaboration between Guyana and Saudi Arabia.

President Ali’s steadfast devotion to bolstering international relationships and investigating avenues for economic prosperity was apparent throughout the meeting. The interaction with Saudi Arabia is considered a beneficial initiative in fostering closer ties and expanding Guyana’s worldwide impact.

Upon the conclusion of the talks, both delegations conveyed their optimistic outlook towards the potential for future collaboration and ventures that could prove advantageous for both nations. The meeting was evidence of Guyana’s endeavours to interact with the global community and pursue prospects for sustainable development and economic advancement.