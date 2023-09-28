Welder, 32, found not guilty of attempted murder

A 32-year-old welder, who was accused of shooting a man with intent to murder him, was, on Wednesday, acquitted of the charge, after being found not guilty by a jury.

Osafo Swain of Hadfield Street, Lodge, was on trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court

Swain had denied the indictment which read that, on July 26, 2017, in the county of Demerara, he discharged a loaded firearm at Ewart Blair, with the intent to maim, disable or disfigure him.

He was initially indicted for attempt to commit murder with the alternative count of felonious wounding.

However, upon reviewing the evidence, Justice Morris-Ramlall, on Wednesday, directed the jury to return a formal not guilty verdict on the substantive count.

According to reports, Swain, who had known Blair for the past five years, had accused him of withholding the identities of the two men who had torched his home earlier that year.

On the day in question, Swain, allegedly, rode up on a motorcycle while the victim was in his yard and discharged several rounds at him. The victim was hit in the groin and about his body.