Mason convicted of rape, co-accused faces retrial

NELROY Barry, known as “Cock,” has been found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2020.

Barry, alongside his co-accused Calvin Reid, also known as “Callo,” both masons hailing from Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, were under trial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow, who presides over the Sexual Offences Court in Demerara.

The charges against the duo revolved around an indictment alleging that on January 7, 2020, within the county of Demerara, they engaged in sexual penetration with a minor under the age of 16.

A 12-member jury delivered a verdict on Tuesday, finding Nelroy Barry guilty of the heinous crime.

However, they were unable to reach a unanimous decision regarding Reid’s culpability.

Consequently, Justice Barlow ordered that Reid face a new trial, which will take place at the next practical sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

As a result of his conviction, Nelroy Barry has been remanded to prison, with sentencing scheduled for October 26.

Barry was represented by Attorney-at-Law Tamieka Clarke while Attorney-at-Law Teriq Mohammed represented Reid.

According to the prosecution’s case, on the fateful date, the teenage victim was taken to Nelroy’s residence, where she was subjected to a horrific sexual assault.

It is further alleged that Reid, who was also at the premises, also raped the teen. Following Reid’s assault, Nelroy Barry reportedly raped the victim once more before allowing her to return home.

The matter was reported to the police, and the duo was arrested.

Barry is no stranger to the police or court. In 2021, he faced charges of allegedly attempting to murder his former girlfriend.

Meanwhile, in 2010, while in custody at the Cove and John Police Station lockups for a rape allegation, Barry reportedly ingested a poisonous substance, necessitating immediate treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.